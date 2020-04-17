Walgreens is bringing COVID 19 testing to two of its Harris County pharmacies—the first such testing for the drugstore chain in Texas.
In an announcement Thursday Ron Armstrong, Walgreens regional health care director for the Gulf Coast, said the testing would begin Friday, but the screening site for appointments was already active at walgreens.com/coronavirus.
As with the public sites in Baytown, Katy and Houston, online screening is required and the testing is currently open only to people who are showing symptoms.
One of the new locations will be in Houston at Westheimer and Highway 6 and the other in Pasadena at Southmore and Shaver.
While the live virus tests provide quick results in 15 minutes, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said federal reporting requirements do not allow the person tested to be informed immediately. Results are provided within 24 hours.
Testing at Walgreens, as at the public sites, is at no charge to the person being tested.
Armstrong said he expects the Walgreens testing capacity to expand but does not know how quickly.
Hidalgo said there is still more demand for the testing than there is available testing supplies, and that more widespread testing is one of the requirements to lifting social distancing restrictions.
There are currently two federally funded sites in Houston and one each in Baytown and Katy. Each site can test 500 people a day. This week the county added two “pop-up” sites provided by a private contractor that will be moved to different parts of the county—each can test up to 200 people a day.
Each of the new Walgreens sites can accommodate 200 people a day.
