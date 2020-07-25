Employees with the City of Corpus Christi load sandbags in to peoples cars as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches Friday in Corpus Christi. Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, hours after Gov. Greg Abbott announced resources to respond to severe weather are on standby.
HOUSTON — Officials in South Texas, hit by the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, said Friday they’re also prepared to handle any challenges from Tropical Storm Hanna, which was headed their way and expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall this weekend.
“And don’t feel like since we’ve been fighting COVID for five months that we’re out of energy or we’re out of gas. We’re not. We can do these two things together and we’re going to win both of them. And so, we’ll get through this,” said Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb.
