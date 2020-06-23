Lee College is suspending its athletic season for the upcoming academic year based due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All practices, scrimmages, games, tournaments and community activities conducted by the school’s sports programs are suspended the school announced Monday night.
“We are faced with extraordinary circumstances as the nature of this pandemic is rapidly changing,” Lee College President Dr. Lynda Villanueva said in a statement. “We are all very sad to have to miss a year of excitement and competition, but the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance, and we see very little possibility for our athletes to safely practice, play, and travel together in the upcoming year. Every decision that we have made including this one has been the result of much consideration and careful alignment with the guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials.”
Lee College also announced all student-athletes enrolled on a team roster “in good standing” during the 2019-20 academic year and all athletes who signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to attend Lee College and participate on a team during the 2020-21 academic year will receive:
1. Guaranteed Free Tuition and Regular Fees
2. Direct Support from Lee College to support their academic progress.
