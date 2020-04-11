After a torrential downpour forced Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx to cut their concert short, they will return this year for the City of Baytown’s 4th of July Celebration.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Johnson made the announcement at this week’s council meeting. In 2018, DeYoung and his band, which performs the music of his former band, Styx, came to the city’s Fourth of July festivities, but heavy rains almost forced the annual parade to be canceled and caused music lovers in the audience to run for cover.
Johnson said the band will be back this year as the two-day celebrations’ headliner at 8 p.m. July 3. Taking the stage for The Music of Styx are The Peterson Brothers, a Texas twosome that plays jazz, funk, and soul. The group will perform first at 6 p.m. July 3. All performances are at the Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market Street.
Things kick off on July 4 at 4 p.m. when the vendor booths open. The Gooroos, a band that plays Top 40 pop music as well as Top 40 country, will take the stage around the same time.
At 5:30 p.m., the annual Baytown July 4th parade begins. Afterward, Eclipse, a Journey tribute band, performs at 6 p.m. The music continues with Roots and Boots, featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw at 8 p.m.
A fireworks show follows the music at 9:30 p.m.
