As Texas and much of the country experiences record unemployment — and some employed workers experience unexpectedly reduced hours or pay — paying for a place to live is a concern for many. For a first response, state, local and federal officials have put some safeguards in place to protect renters from being displaced during the crisis.
While rent is still due at its regular time, the Texas Supreme Court has temporarily halted most eviction proceedings statewide, so landlords lack the legal mechanism to force someone to leave the property for non-payment of rent at least until May 1.
A tenant can still be evicted for posing a physical threat to the landlord, the landlord’s employees or other tenants or for engaging in criminal activity.
In spite of losing the threat of an eviction to collect rent, Houston-area apartment owners still got most of their April 1 rent checks.
Andy Teas, vice president of public relations for the Houston Apartment Association, said, “We’re still gathering data about April rent collections, but it appears that about 90% of renters in our area were able to pay April rent.
“Most people were able to work at least part of March, but I think April is proving to be a lot harder, so we are far more concerned about rental payments due in May.”
State Representative Briscoe Cain is an attorney with a firm that does a lot of business in rental and tenant issues, the Fulton Strahan Law Group.
More significant to many renters, Cain said, are provisions of the CARES Act that apply to properties with federally backed mortgages and apply a 120-day moratorium on tenant eviction filings and charging of late fees.
This includes both traditional public housing and housing that receives tax benefits under other federal programs. “Most things are backed by some form of federal loan or under a federal security; they all fall under it.”
Cain said the multi-family housing business is very low margin, so owners are facing a tough time as well as tenants. Some may be forced to take federal loans to avoid bankruptcy, which would place them under the federal guidelines if they were not already.
Kevin Fulton, one of the partners in the law firm, said that not only have judges stopped issuing evictions, but law enforcement has stopped executing writs to actually remove people from a property.
“If a landlord does something like change the locks or just remove the [tenant’s] stuff, the order does allow for people to file in court for a right of re-entry.”
As for the reasoning behind both state and federal holds on evictions, Fulton said, “It looks like they’re trying to delay evictions at least until we’re out of the worst of the pandemic so that businesses can reopen and people can get back to work and be able to pay rent.”
Fulton said the legal guidance so far doesn’t explicitly protect tenants who pay late from eviction later—once the restrictions are lifted, a landlord could still evict a tenant for having missed a due date during the restriction period.
However, he said if a tenant is able to make up missed rent, a judge may not be inclined to make an eviction order.
If a tenant is unable to make a scheduled rent payment due to pandemic-related employment issues, Fulton said it is critically important to contact the owner or manager as soon as possible; don’t just ignore it.
Teas, from the Houston Apartment Association, said much the same thing. “Our advice to renters is to communicate with the manager. If you think you’re going to have trouble with May rent, let the manager know now. Most owners are doing everything they can to work with residents, waiving fees and setting up payment plans—but they need to hear from you so they know you need help.”
The Houston Apartment Association has also compiled a list of resources that might be able to provide financial assistance with rent at haaonline.org/financial help.
