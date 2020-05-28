Debt and the coronavirus are primary factors in JCPenney filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the San Jacinto Mall’s owner says plans to redevelop the mall, where Baytown’s department store is located, are on hold for now.
“Yes, it will be on pause with JCPenney on their bankruptcy. Everything is stopped,” Alan Hassenflu, President and CEO of Fidelis Realty Partners, the company redeveloping the mall, said. “Everything was put on hold.”
There had been plans to redevelop the mall into the San Jacinto Marketplace while leaving Macy’s and JCPenney open.
Today, the mall’s sole survivor Macy’s remains open for business.
Hassenflu said nothing would progress on the mall front until at least July 15.
“The bankruptcy court right now is going through that date to figure out their reorganization plan,” Hassenflu said. “Until that occurs, virtually nothing will happen during that period of time.”
JCPenney department store chain is closing about 29% of its stores. Its store count will drop from the 846 currently across the United States to about 604, according to the company’s filing records. It also stated 192 of those store closings will happen this year and the closing and sale of another 50 in 2021.
Dione Martin, JCPenney spokeswoman, said she could not say for sure when or if the Baytown store will re-open. “It is still early in the process as far as restructuring goes, but we are supposed to have a list of stores closing in the coming weeks,” Martin said.
Before the virus hit, the company was challenged by less foot traffic in malls as well as more people using online shopping methods rather than getting out into stores. The coronavirus accelerated this trend and led to mass shutdowns in the retail industry.
Hassenflu said Fidelis tried to buy the JCPenney parcel at the mall.
“And we will still attempt to do this,” he said. “We own almost everything at the mall. We purchased the Mervyn’s, the Service Merchandise, the Marshalls and the Sears tract. The only two we didn’t are the JCPenney and Macy’s tracts. Macy’s has stated they want to stay in the mall, at least until the pandemic came around. JCPenney had been willing to sell to us, but we are not under contract with them, but we’d like to be. We will continue to have dialogue and discussion with them. But it is unlikely now they are in bankruptcy that we will be able to go under contract because the bankruptcy trustee will have to approve all transactions.”
What’s left of San Jacinto Mall is transitioning into an open-air shopping center that will be known as San Jacinto Marketplace.
When it’s entirely constructed, the market place will be a 1 million square foot open-air shopping center. It will feature a large, green-space plaza, creating a venue for a variety of gatherings, festivals, concerts and events.
Before the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, Fidelis’ goal is to have some stores open by Christmas 2020.
