Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia is expanding the homebound senior daily free hot meal delivery program in Precinct 2.
Any precinct resident aged 60 or over with limited resources and unable to leave home could qualify. Seniors that qualify will receive daily, nutritious hot meals delivered by Precinct 2 staff. Those that believe they are eligible can apply online at the Harris Co. Precinct website (https://www.hcp2.com/programs/precinct-2-meal-program) which is active from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those without internet access can call (713) 274-2222.
Qualifications include ages 60 and older, homebound illness, disability or frailty, unable to prepare nourishing meals because of mental and physical issues, without resources such as family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.