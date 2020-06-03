The Barbers Hill School Board got a first look at the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year Monday in a budget workshop.
While adoption of a budget and tax rate are several months off, the comments made by trustees suggested satisfaction with the proposal, which was primarily presented by Assistant Superintendent for Finance Becky McManus.
She said she expects the tax rate for maintenance and operations to be 88.47 cents per $100 of property value, about a 10-cent drop from the current rate. That rate is subject to final calculation by the Texas Education Agency once final property values are certified.
The debt service tax rate will be 26.98 center per $100 of property value, the same as it is currently.
She said that even after re-calculating expected revenues with more conservative predictions based on the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced oil prices, the district should see a budget surplus each of the next five years.
McManus said the projections are based on an estimated enrollment of 6,657 students. At the end of the 2019-2020 school year the enrollment was about 6,200, so the new budget includes several new staff positions.
The total general fund budget presented was $96.6 million, up from $80.6 million this year. Almost all of the increase is in payroll (7.7 million) and recapture (6 million), which is the money assessed by the state from districts with high property value.
Barbara Ponder, assistant superintendent for personnel, said the administration is proposing a 3% average raise for all employee groups and a one-time pay adjustment equal to a 2% raise for all employee groups.
Following the decision last year to be the first district in the state to set pay for beginning teachers at $60,000, the new salary schedule increases that to $62,000.
When it was discussed last year, Superintendent Greg Poole noted that Barbers Hill actually hires very few beginning teachers, preferring to employ those with teaching experience.
Brian Grubbs of SAMCO Capital Markets reported to the board that the interest rates for the upcoming sale of $165 million in bonds will be locked in June 30. Rates are currently at record low levels, he said, so the timing of the sale benefits the district.
Mitchell McCullough, chief appraiser for the Chambers County Appraisal District, answered questions from Poole and the board about the appraisal process, particularly about recent increases in residential appraisals.
He said the state requires property to be appraised at market value, and that the state conducts a study every two years to confirm that property is being appraised accurately.
School districts can have state funds withheld if there is a consistent pattern of improper appraisals, he said.
