Maria Ramos, a cafeteria worker at Robert E. Lee High School, hands out a Grab-and-Go lunch. Goose Creek CISD is make some changes to the Grab and Go meal distribution locations starting Monday, April 20. Those who pick up meals at Gentry Junior or Crockett Elementary will now go to Alamo Elementary. Those who pick up meals at Harlem Elementary should go to Bañuelos Elementary.