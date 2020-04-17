Gov. Greg Abbott issued new executive orders Friday that include closing Texas schools for the remainder of the school year.
Abbott’s orders also include some processes designed to reopen the state after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in it, along with practically the entire country, to shut down and use social-distancing regulations.
Superintendents reacted to the news about the schools closing.
“This has been a long, stressful few weeks for our community, our state, our nation and the world,” Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Randal O’Brien said in a letter sent to parents. “Waiting anxiously for news that COVID-19 is
under control, we have worked to comply with the order to stay home and practice social distancing by closing schools and canceling all our activities, much to everyone’s disappointment. … I doubt we will see large venue gatherings such as concerts, sporting events — and yes, even graduation ceremonies — anytime soon. However, I believe events with fewer numbers of congregants, such as smaller church services with rigid guidelines for the size of groups and distancing practices clearly defined, may provide some hope of normalcy within sight.”
O’Brien said the district will continue with online instruction through the school year.
“While this school closure affects all of us, it is especially disappointing for our seniors, who left for spring break and will never return to their schools as high school students, but rather as alumni,” O’Brien said. “Seniors, my simple message to you is that we will not let your 13 years of hard work go unrecognized. We are just as proud of you as we have been of any of our graduating classes – maybe even more so, because you are showing strength and courage in the face of this pandemic that has kept you from participating in so many of your senior activities.”
O’Brien said he knows seniors are missing out on some rites of passage, but there is hope for the future.
“We have some exciting plans to honor you in the months ahead and look forward to celebrating you and your many accomplishments with your family,” he said. “Wishing everyone blessings for increased quality time with family and the opportunity for each of us to become a little more focused on the important things in our lives.”
Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole posted a comment on the district’s website.
“Activities such as graduation are still being discussed and Barbers Hill will be as creative and determined as possible to ensure our students are given the recognition they richly deserve,” Poole said.
The school closings also affect institutions of higher learning, such as Lee College.
“Lee College is fully prepared to offer high-quality online instruction for our students through the end of the summer session and beyond if need be,” Lee College President Dr. Lynda Villanueva said. “Although we miss seeing our Lee College family in person, we will always put the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff first.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath is expected to give more details to school districts soon, according to Abbott.
“The Texas Education Agency fully supports the governor’s actions and continues to work closely with districts across the state to ensure students are getting what they need: meals, dedicated efforts to keep kids feeling safe and connected during these times, and support so students can continue to learn and grow academically,” the TEA stated.
Governor outlines plan to reopen economy
By PAUL J. WEBER and JIM VERTUNO
The Associated Press
Texas is easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday, starting next week by letting retailers sell items for curbside pickup, resuming elective surgeries and reopening state parks.
But Texas’ tiptoeing toward restarting one of the world’s largest economies immediately ran into new questions and skepticism, and came at the end of what has been the deadliest week in the state of 29 million people for those infected with COVID-19. It also comes as President Donald Trump urged states to “LIBERATE!” their workforce, and as Abbott faces pressure from both conservatives who are eager to get Texas back
to work and Democrats who are wary of going too quickly.
Texas ranks last in the U.S. in coronavirus testing per capita, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by The COVID Tracking Project. Abbott said future decisions on reopening more of Texas would be guided by testing, and although he assured that testing would “go up quite a bit” in late April or early May, he did not provide a number.
He also said courts would decide whether his lifting restrictions on nonessential surgeries means abortion clinics can reopen. Providers say their clients are traveling to as far away as Illinois and Georgia to terminate pregnancies.
“Step by step, we will open up Texas,” Abbott said during a televised announcement from the Texas Capitol.
Abbott said broader stay-at-home orders designed to increase social distancing remain in effect through the end of April.
Another phase of reopening Texas is set to be announced April 27, but Abbott did not provide any criteria or other details.
His plan brought swift approval from business groups and doctors, but some of Texas’ biggest cities took a cautious view.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has begun wearing a face mask in his daily news briefings, said he needed more details and offered a reminder that the fourth-largest city in the U.S. had yet to reach a peak of coronavirus cases.
“The testing is the key piece,” said Turner, a Democrat. “The misstep will be if you open it up and you don’t have the widespread, ubiquitous testing.”
At least 428 people have died in Texas, with more than one-third of those deaths having been reported since Monday, according to state health figures. At least 17,300 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus, which causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can cause more severe illness or death.
White House guidelines recommend that states pass checkpoints that look at new cases, testing and surveillance data over the prior 14 days before advancing from one phase to another. Governors of both parties have made clear they will move at their own pace.
Conservatives are pressuring Abbott to unleash businesses as Texas is struggling to handle a crush of more than 1 million people who have filed for unemployment since the crisis began. Democrats, who have a shot at retaking the the Texas House in November for the first time in 20 years, are ratcheting up their criticism of Texas’ testing capacity and a stretched supply of protective equipment for medical workers.
Abbott said taking restraints off businesses doesn’t mean employers should coerce workers who are worried about contracting COVID-19 back on the job.
“We need to make sure that our employees feel safe,” he said.
Only recently have some Texas cities rolled out programs for anyone to get tested, regardless of whether they are symptomatic. In Austin, public health officials on Friday announced a plan to boost testing by as much as 2,000 per week with an online application that allows people to bypass a referral from a doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.