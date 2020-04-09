MONT BELVIEU – The FM 1409 extension has officially started construction.
The new road will extend FM 1409 from FM 565 in Old River to FM 565 in Cove. The extension will provide a two-lane undivided highway which will eventually cross over Interstate 10.
Phase 1 of the project consists of both FM 1409 from North FM 565 to I-10 westbound frontage road and FM 1409 from I-10 eastbound frontage road South FM 565; which is slated to be completed by November 2021. Phase 2 consists of the FM 1409 Bridge; which will be out for bid this year. The project manager is Dannenbaum Engineering and Texas Sterling is the contractor.
“I have been working on this project for many years and it is rewarding to see it in the final stages. This is going to open up the City and provide needed traffic relief on Eagle Drive as well as other north/south corridors,” said Chambers County Commissioner Pct. 3 Gary Nelson.
Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia commented that, “This project has been a long time coming. I am proud of my team that have worked tirelessly to push it to fruition.”
