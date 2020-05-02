Baytown City Council members will distribute face coverings to the public from 10 a.m. until noon Monday in front of the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street. The distribution will be at the front entrance and parking lot area. Residents are invited to take advantage of the opportunity if they do not have one or need a new one.
Case report
Harris County Public Health reported that by Friday there have been 6,551 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county. Of those 4,151 are active, another 2,278 people have recovered and 122 people have died.
The county reported there have been 81 confirmed cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. There have been five confirmed cases in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, and 22 confirmed cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
In a Facebook address Thursday, Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo said he understands from Chambers County authorities that there have been no reported cases in the Chambers County portion of the city.
Chambers County does not report city-specific numbers on its website.
Chambers County has had 43 confirmed cases. Of those, 34 people have recovered and one remains hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
Most of the Chambers County cases, 31, are in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 29,229 confirmed cases. Of those 1,778 are in the hospital, about 14,122 have recovered and 816 people have died.
