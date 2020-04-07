Upon the news of the City of Baytown announcing on its Facebook site Saturday there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, Brenda Medina came forward and said her mother is one of them.
“My mother is in the hospital right now with a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Medina said. “My dad (Ramiro Alaffa) had the symptoms first. He was tested on Tuesday of last week, and we have not seen the results. I took my mom to the emergency room (at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital) Friday and she was tested and confirmed on Saturday.”
Medina, who is the HOA president of the Pine Meadows subdivision, said despite the illness, her 78-year-old mother, Altagracia Alaffa, is doing excellent.
“They are keeping her a couple of more days because of her age,” she said. “It’s only been four days, and she has been through a series of tests. She is not showing any fever or respiratory issues. I took her in because of high blood pressure and stomach pain. That is one of the symptoms of COVID-19. For the first few days, it had to do with low sodium. That caused her to get nauseous, but she has been in good health otherwise.”
Medina said her 84-year-old father is at home, but quarantined. Although Medina said her father’s test results have not come back yet, she feels he has the virus.
“It is pretty obvious he is going to have it as well,” Medina said. “He had a fever for four days, but no respiratory issues, either. We had them tested because we were concerned and because of their age.”
Both of Medina’s parents live in old Baytown.
“We are assuming they caught it at the grocery stores,” Medina said. “They have not been anywhere else. They did go out before the stay-at-home order.”
Medina said now she is quarantined as well for 14 days but has not exhibited any signs of having the virus.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. If you have mild symptoms, call your doctor and stay home. If you develop serious symptoms, such as trouble breathing, pressure in the chest, or bluish lips or face, call your doctor and seek care immediately.
