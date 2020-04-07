Will Hughes decided to be a positive light people could look for through the shadow of a pandemic. So, the Anahuac man decided to help put the fate of his fellow Americans in his artistic hands.
Hughes has taken to cutting wood to make about four-plus dozen signs around the area over the last week with various reminders to practice due diligence in the eye of a COVID-19 pandemic that has seen over a million people come down with the virus worldwide and almost 6,000 Americans die to date in relatively short time.
“There are a lot of people who don’t know what’s going on and so these are simple reminders,” Hughes said. “Wash your hands, smile, stay home, six feet apart, this too will pass … are some of the signs and I ask for suggestions.
“I have always done things like this. I just want to make a difference.”
Hughes takes wood and spray paints it while using paint brushes to find a way to design a message.
“The one I did last night – it said, ‘no fear’ – I freehanded,” Hughes said. “Since I’ve been doing this, I haven’t gotten better.”
It is a process as Hughes cuts out the various shapes of wood, paints them, then nails them in the current locations.
He learned the art of sign making when his father used to run for local office.
“I am familiar with putting up signs and taking them down,” Hughes said.
Local hardware stores have donated wood and paint to Hughes’ cause, and he knows of others trying to also help out.
“I am trying to cover middle of Chambers County,” he said. “I haven’t gotten to Winnie yet. If I had the materials, I would put the signs up. I am doing what I can.
“I have exhausted everything I had in my garage.”
Hughes looked at this as a chance to be a friendly reminder on how to keep people and those around them healthy and alive.
“It’s a simple thing to remind somebody,” Hughes said. “The repetition and if they see it over and over, it will stick in their head. Every little bit helps. We ae all trying, but I am trying to help out more.”
Hughes suggested having people who have to fulfill community service hours could help distribute the reminder signs.
“You got to do your part,” Hughes said. “Wash your hands, stay home. I have gotten a little bit of a positive reaction. We need to give people something to smile about and keep people positive. We are going to make it through this, we just got to know that we are sometimes.
“I want people to feel good about things.”
