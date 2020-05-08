Local food banks continue to serve as the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders, social distancing protocols and self-quarantines enters a second month as of next week.
Nikki Rincon, executive director of Hearts and Hands of Baytown, said the last few local events provided for a number of families. Last week, a food fair held at Hillside Church served 505 families while Wednesday’s event at Faith Family Church dished out products for 472 people.
“Houston Responds came out and distributed masks to everyone waiting in their cars,” Rincon said. “KSBJ came out to do a quick interview.
“Saturday we served a huge amount of groceries.”
The Food Bank is experiencing 130%-150% increase in demand over the 1.1 million food insecure people in our service area, many of those whom have never sought food assistance before. In response, Houston Food Bank has had to ramp up distribution to continue to meet the critical need caused by the pandemic. Currently, they have doubled distribution to 750,000 to 1 million pounds of food per day.
Upcoming Food Banks and Distribution Events
Today: In partnership with the Houston Food Bank, Precinct 2 is hosting a Food Distribution at the San Jacinto Community Center, starting at noon today, we will be distributing 500 allotments of food supplies, including a case of water, bagged produce, and a box of non-perishable goods. Registration is required. For more information, see the link provided. https://hchfbsjcc50820.eventbrite.com
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, until supplies last.
Wednesday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main Street, until supplies last.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
Friday: HCDE Head Start, 10-11 a.m., at Tidwell Head Start, 12410 Tidwell Road in Houston.
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main Street, while supplies last.
May 20: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
