Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chambers County, bringing the number up to 24 as of Thursday.
Ryan Holzaepfel, Chambers County fire marshal, updated the dashboard created by the county and the City of Mont Belvieu at 5 p.m. Thursday to show the county’s confirmed cases had gone up from 22 the previous day to 24.
The new cases were reported to be in West Chambers County, bringing the total for that portion to 14. The mid-county number stayed at seven, and the eastern part is still reporting three cases.
According to the dashboard’s numbers, a total of 257 people had been tested with six recoveries and no deaths. None are reported to be hospitalized.
The percentage of men in the county listed as a confirmed case is 37.5%, while the women's percentage is 62.5%.
To visit the dashboard, log on to https://montbelvieu.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/80511e2f638347228263cb563142adcc.
