A fire in Mont Belvieu was limited to the upper floor of a residence with no injuries reported.
The Mont Belvieu Fire Department responded to the fire at 7:55 p.m. in the Icet Creek Crossing neighborhood. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was witnessed from a second-floor window. Upon entry, heavy smoke was discovered within the home and flame were coming from the top of the stairs from a door on the right.
