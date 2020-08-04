The former Kroger location in the 4500 block of Garth Road will soon be a hub of activity—this time as an entertainment destination for all ages.

AR’s Entertainment Hub will have dining—along the lines of a Dave & Buster’s, but with a Baytown flair—a bar and several entertainment areas, including two arcade areas, black light miniature golf, three-level children’s play area, roller skating rink, several lanes of bowling, laser tag and bumper cars.

