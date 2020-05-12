Being a member of FFA and raising an animal could be one of the most worthwhile pursuits in high school in terms of teaching responsibility and dedication.
This year, because of COVID-19, it also taught disappointment and financial loss.
Cancelation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo along with the Baytown Youth Fair and Livestock Show, students who spent countless hours did not get to show their animals and were left scrambling for buyers to salvage what they could out of their investment.
Meranda Davis, the mother of Sterling junior Cody Davis, is wary about committing to another year with the uncertain future surrounding the coronavirus and expense of raising animals.
“Everybody lost their money on these animals,” she said. “We finally got rid of our steer, I got a couple of people together to purchase my son’s steer, so we only lost a couple of thousand dollars on it.”
The disappointment began with the premature ending of the Houston Livestock Show, Davis raises animals with his friend Laney Lawler, a senior at GCM. This was the only time she was going to have the opportunity to show in Houston and it fell through.
“That was our two main shows,” Meranda Davis said. “If we didn’t win in Houston was sit had a chance in Baytown.”
Davis said she thought everyone was able to sell their animal, albeit as a loss. In addition to the steer, Cody raised a lamb that was sold for $400 to a gentleman they were able to locate who usually buys one each year. His friend Lawler is also going to be able to sell her animal, taking it to Jasper this weekend.
The experience has made looking toward the next year a tentative proposition. Meranda said they have bought tags for the Fort Worth show in September although she is unsure if they will even have it. There was also unconfirmed hope of a $2,000 premium check from the Houston Livestock show for those who did not get to show their animals.
The good news is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is planning on sending out premium checks later this summer according to rodeo officials. There were online auctions during March in place of the planned auctions to support junior exhibitors including heifer exhibitors. In addition to the auctions, the rodeo set up a page for individuals to donate specifically to junior exhibitors at https://secure.rodeohouston.com/donate/?code=ForTheKids.
The funds collected will be used to provide some level of premium according to rodeo officials for those exhibitors unable to show. The amount is not known at this time and there will be an announcement this summer.
For the School Art, Lamb and Goat competitions that took place, exhibitors will be paid the guaranteed premiums they earned.
The funds will be useful to those who may have been concerned about not being able to afford an animal next year based on losses this year. There are still a number of unknowns going into the next year still with the coronavirus still looming and the economic downturn.
“I am wary going forward,” Meranda Davis admitted.
As for next year if they take another leap of faith and encounter a similar experience, she is already thinking about Plan B.
“If I can’t get rid of the animal, I will just freeze it,” she said.
Lee agriculture teacher Patricia Alvarez said it was also a disappointment for her students who suffered similar fates.
“The students, especially the seniors, were extremely devastated by the cancellation of the Baytown Youth Fair,” she said. “Our kids at Lee normally only show at Baytown Youth Fair and it was their only opportunity to show their animals.”
Alvarez said it was difficult to find buyers. Some sold on the Gander Farmers Facebook page, others on the Baytown Youth Fair No Sale Auction and the program auctioned off its only steer.
“Our FFA kids understand the entrepreneurship of owning and raising livestock projects so even as unfortunate and unexpected as the COVID-19, they understood the risks of owning livestock,” Alvarez said. “Another thing the people do not understand is all the Ag Mechanics projects that students have already spent money on metal, those student projects are sitting in our shop right now with the unknown future. They do not if they will be able to finish them and those students may not have a chance to show or sell those projects.”
