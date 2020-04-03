Getting out and exercising is one of the main things for those that want to stay in shape, but with the coronavirus forcing people inside, many are seeking ways to remaining healthy while indoors.
The Baytown Family YMCA, along with other YMCAs, is offering tips to help those maintain their health while having to stay inside during this crisis.
Kylie Collins, YMCA fitness expert, talked about what people can do while having to remain indoors during the coronavirus situation. One idea Collins shared was what exercises people can do together as a family.
“Make it fun and get the whole family involved,” Collins said. “Adults, seniors, and kids can all go for an extra-long walk through their neighborhood and hunt for new and adventurous things.”
Collins suggested trying a photography scavenger hunt where the whole family needs to go out and find three different items to take a picture of such, as a mural, a butterfly, and a sign starting with the letter F.
She also proposed other fun ideas such as “Extreme Hide and Go Seek,” “Nerf Gun Wars,” and “Exercise Scavenger Hunts,” where you hide flashcards throughout your house and backyard and search for the next exercise.
“Another great thing to do is utilize all of the resources that many organizations are making available to the community to stay active,” Collins said. “Here at the Y, we have temporarily made our virtual group exercise platform called ‘Y360’ available for free, and it is a great way to follow along with YMCA instructors to complete group exercise classes of all age and difficulty levels.”
Collins said the YMCA will soon offer Virtual Personal Training where weekly exercise plans are built by personal trainers with the equipment you have at your disposal.
“In addition to this on Virtual YMCA, we are doing live-streamed classes and activities every day ranging from group exercise to storybook readings,” Collins said. “These offerings allow us to communicate with community members in realtime during the event.”
For more on various virtual physical fitness offerings, visit www.ymcahouston.org/virtualymca.
Collins also had recommendations for people that like to work out in pairs.
“Working out with a buddy is a great way to stay motivated and hold yourself accountable,” Collins said. “My tips would be to utilize FaceTime, Instagram Video Chat, Facebook Messenger Video Chat, or Skype to call your friends and workout together. Another idea would be posting a picture on your social media after your work out as a virtual ‘check-in’ with your friends and then tag them in it with a fun saying asking them how they stayed active and healthy today.”
Aside from working out, eating right is another major part of staying healthy. Collins said since there most likely is a limited supply in your pantry, this is a great time to experiment in the kitchen.
“My family has stocked up on frozen vegetables and proteins to get us through the quarantine,” Collins said. “We have also stocked up on fresh shelf-stable root vegetables such as potatoes, yams, onions, turnips, rutabagas, and carrots to throw in with all of our meals. The most important thing you can do is be mindful and continue to eat balanced meals with plenty of fruits, veggies and lean proteins.”
Collins said people exercise for about 30 minutes a day for at least three days a week.
“Right now, it is more important than ever to stay active,” Collins said. “This will help boost your mood and combat any mood swings associated with social distancing and isolation.”
Collins said it is important for exercisers not to be too hard on themselves.
“The best thing you can do it keep moving in whatever way is the most accessible for yourself,” Collins said. “Try to avoid becoming obsessed with weight gain and take small daily steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle such as logging your food in MyFitnessPal, taking a class on Y360, or going for a walk. These are hard times, but we are all in this together, and our community is here to support you.”
To learn more about membership, visit www.ymcahouston.org/locations/baytown-family-ymca.
