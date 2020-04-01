A woman was found murdered in her Sheldon-area home Tuesday morning after her husband came to the Baytown Police Station and reported that she was dead.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the homicide, 37-year-old Jason Armster came to the Baytown Police Station and reported his wife was deceased at their home on Ashley Meadow Lane, off C. E. King Parkway in unincorporated Harris County.
His statements to Baytown police led them to believe he possibly murdered his wife, so Baytown police contacted the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, which dispatched deputies to the residence.
There they were allowed entry by a child who said his mother was sleeping in her bedroom.
When deputies checked, they found she had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was dead. The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Charlene Armster.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the case may be related to domestic violence. The children were about 4, 7 and 11 years old.
According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, Jason Armster will be charged with murder.
