Anahuac High School graduation will be held 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the football stadium with social distancing guidelines expected to be put in place.
At Monday’s Anahuac ISD board meeting, it was announced that each graduate will receive four tickets for their family so that the district can comply with TEA/Governor’s recommendations and the stadium should reflect that with approximately a maximum 25 percent capacity fill.
Hand sanitizing stations will be made available and only the essential number of staff to properly conduct the ceremony will be present. Masks and gloves are optional, and parents and guests will have been screened and asked not to attend if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
