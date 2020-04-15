The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the area continued its upward trend with Tuesday’s report, bringing Harris County up to 3,907 total cases diagnosed and Chambers County up to 31.
Of the 3,907 cases confirmed in Harris County, 3,141 are considered active cases, 714 people have recovered, and 52 people have died.
Within the Harris County portion of City of Baytown, 26 cases have been confirmed. Case status is not provided for city or ZIP code numbers.
Highlands is not reported separately since it is not an incorporated city, but the 77562 ZIP code has 0-10 reported cases. ZIP code counts are reported in ranges rather than exact numbers.
Of the 31 confirmed cases in Chambers County, three people are currently hospitalized and 13 have recovered. No deaths have been reported. West Chambers County, which includes the cities of Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown, has 20 of those cases.
Statewide, the coronavirus death toll passed 300 on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that more than 14,600 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 318 people who had it have died. Nearly 2,600 have recovered.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
