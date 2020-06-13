A few dozen people gathered in Roseland Park Friday morning to watch a bald eagle take flight, returning to the wild about two weeks after being badly injured when it flew into power lines.
Luis Arguello said the eagle has made its home in a tree near his house on Pearl Street for about three years. There were once two eagles in the tree but one stopped coming around, leaving only one that he believes to be female.
He was outside about 10:45 p.m. one night when he saw the eagle being harassed by another bird. After a while, he said, the eagle flew at the other bird, but hit a power line, then a second one, before falling to the street below.
Arguello said he saw sparks from the power lines and when he found the eagle bleeding on the pavement.
After a few minutes, though, the eagle moved.
Arguello said he wasn’t sure what to do, so he called the police. “The lady said it’s not an emergency,” he said. “Well, it’s not an emergency for you, but this is a nice, unique bird.”
He stayed in the street to keep anyone from running over the eagle and soon a police officer arrived, then more.
They called Dustin Dockery, a game warden in Chambers County, who arrived about a half-hour later. He, in turn, called the Wildlife Center of Texas, a Houston nonprofit that has facilities for the rescue and rehabilitation of wild animals.
By about 1 a.m., Arguello said, the eagle was on her way to Houston.
Debbie Mitchell, with the Wildlife Center of Texas, was also on hand for the release Friday.
She said the eagle was first put into a large dog kennel, then allowed time to de-stress, as being handled by people and transported in a cage is hard on wild birds.
The eagle had an injury to one wrist but fortunately showed no signs of electrocution.
The bird was given liquids, anti-inflammatories and pain medications at first, she said. Over a week it was given soft food then regular food and finally given time in a large flight cage.
At first it seemed to favor one leg in landing, but over a few days gained strength in both flight and landing until finally it seemed strong enough to be released back into the wild.
Arguello said that the eagle spends nights in the tree by his house, but leaves each morning about dawn and returns at dusk, spending the day hunting. He has seen it in the area near Roseland Park during the day, which is why that spot was chosen for its release.
Several police officers came out to see the rescued bird freed, and participants in a Baytown Nature Center summer camp also got to witness the event as well.
Dockery said this is only the third time in his career with Texas Parks and Wildlife that he has had the opportunity to handle an eagle, and the first time he has been able to work with one all the way from injury to release.
