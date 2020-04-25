In response to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s controversial order making face coverings mandatory in public beginning Monday, Baytown police are encouraging people to take every precaution while saying they will use discretion in the enforcement of the mandate.
Police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris provided this official statement from the department:
“We have the utmost faith and confidence in our community members that they will continue to do what they have been doing for some time now, which is taking every precaution they can to protect not only themselves, but also each other from this virus.
“With that, the Baytown Police Department will continue to do what we have been doing as it pertains to the orders set forth by the county, which is provide a measured, common-sense approach with compassion, understanding and discretion.”
Some reopenings
Area residents, like Texans across the state, took some cautious steps toward a return to normal Friday as state restrictions on nonessential businesses were eased to allow most retail businesses to open on a delivery or curbside pickup basis.
Sterling Municipal Library in Baytown resumed curbside book delivery, with patrons able to reserve books online or by telephone then come pick them up.
Some Chambers County offices are also opening on a limited basis.
The County Clerk’s office at the West Annex in Mont Belvieu will open by appointment only. Also, marriage licenses are no longer restricted to county residents.
The Tax Office will open its drive-thru location at 405 S. Main Street in Anahuac Monday, and will be open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The county golf course in Anahuac will open May 1. It will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. Payment will be accepted by credit card only—no cash. Social distancing guidelines are mandatory.
Confirmed cases
Through Friday, Harris County Public Health reported there have been 5,482 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county. Of these 3,842 are considered active, 1,556 people have recovered and another 84 people have died.
There have been 66 confirmed cases in the Harris County portion Baytown, according to the county. The Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has had five cases. The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 19 cases.
In Chambers County, 41 cases have been confirmed. Of those, 25 people have recovered and two are hospitalized. There have been no related deaths. Most of the cases, 29, have been in the west part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, Texas has had 22,806 reported cases. About 9,156 people have recovered, about 1,674 people are in hospitals and 593 people have died.
