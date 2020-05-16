Assaults
• A 24-year-old Baytown woman was charged with assault after reportedly attacking another woman outside a washateria in the 100 block of North Alexander Drive about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The victim said she was inside the business when she heard someone banging on a newspaper box and yelling. She told the woman, identified as Chelsea Falcon, to stop.
Falcon at that point allegedly knocked her to the ground and continued assaulting her.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the District Attorney’s Office accepted a charge of assault.
Court records indicate that a judge set bond at $100 and she was released.
• A 29-year-old Baytown man, already out on bond for previous assault charges, was charged with assault on a public servant after he allegedly hit a detention officer in the face several times Thursday.
Dorris said police responded to a reported dispute between a man and a woman at a hotel in the 1100 block of North Alexander Drive about 9 p.m.
They were unable to find the woman who had called police, but found Daniel Baltrush there. He appeared intoxicated and was sweating profusely and drinking from an ice bucket, officers reported.
Dorris said that police invited Baltrush to call someone to pick him up, but he appeared too intoxicated to operate his phone, and was arrested for public intoxication.
Baltrush reportedly damaged the patrol car by kicking the door while being taken to jail.
At the jail, Dorris said, he assaulted the jail employee, causing the detention officer to bleed from the mouth.
Harris County District Clerk records indicate that Baltrush was previously charged with felony assault in March and in April and released on $25,000 bond by a judge.
Bond has not yet been set for the new offense.
Skimmers
• Two credit card skimmers were found at a business in the 2200 block of South Highway 146.
Burglaries
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 9800 block of Cherokee Street Wednesday night.
• Tools were reported stolen from a residence in the 2500 block of Ward Road Thursday.
Thefts
• A homemade utility trailer and a red come-along were reported stolen in the 300 block of East Circle Drive Thursday morning.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 400 block of Harold Lane about 10 a.m. Thursday.
• A stolen UHaul was recovered in the 5000 block of Garth Road about 9 p.m.
