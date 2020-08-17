Manton Paul (Matt) Stewart passed away on August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cornerstone Church, Anahuac , PO Box 268, Anahuac, TX 77514.
Manton Paul (Matt) Stewart went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:18 PM. He was born July 11, 1943 in Goose Creek, Texas, the son of Manton Paul Stewart Sr. and Menna Marie Balke. He was raised by a Godly father and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior in 2000.
