Bill Nelson, president of the Baytown Municipal Police Association provided these responses to questions from The Baytown Sun.
Q: What can the department administration and the association do to reduce the number of hostile encounters between citizens and officers?
Your question seems to imply that we are not doing anything. I would strongly disagree with that. Our officers are well trained and by all statistical measures provide an excellent response to the overwhelming majority of citizens. On the rare occasions that I officers don’t provided the highest level of police service to the citizens, I apologize. We will do better. I would like our citizens to keep in mind a few things when your judging our actions; we are human and can make mistakes, we entered this profession to serve our community, and recognize that our LEO officers see and hear things daily that would make an average person sick, and we are placed under unimaginable stress every day. I ask you to consider these things, not to defend or condone bad behavior, but to view us as a human being.
Q. What steps is the association taking to address the concerns raised in light of both the Pamela Turner shooting and the June 2nd arrests?
The Association is working closely with the Police Chief and the City Administration. We are trying to determine where we can improve our service to the citizens. This includes every aspect of the Police Department. We welcome the opportunity to improve our profession and improve our ability to communicate with our citizens. If our citizens believe that we are the problem, I will do everything I can to show them that we will be part of the solution.
The honorable men and women of the Baytown Municipal Police Association, do excellent work every day. We will continue to strive for improvement, regardless of the political environment. We recognize why we chose this profession or this profession chose us: We have a servants heart. We love our community and we will continue our job of protecting it. When we fail to meet expectations, we will acknowledge it, correct it, and continue forward. I truly hope that we can find common ground with our entire community and walk out of this together and better.
—Mark Fleming
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.