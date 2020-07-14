The Goose Creek board of trustees has voted unanimously to delay the start of school until Sept. 8 due to concerns over sending students back to school amid the rising cases COVID-19 in Texas.
The vote came at a special Monday night meeting, held virtually.
This means all Goose Creek students will enroll for virtual instruction for the first three weeks of school. Afterward, the district will go to a hybrid format.
The hybrid model included face-to-face instruction, on modified instructional days. The model also limited class sizes to no more than 15 students.
The board also voted for students learning virtually to be eligible to participate in extracurricular and UIL activities as long as they meet the requirements.
After surveying the number of teachers and students returning to school this year, Dr. Melissa Duarte, the district’s current deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said 87% of the elementary teachers were coming back, 92% of the junior high instructors, and 81% of the high school teachers.
For the students, Duarte said 28% signed up for virtual learning at the elementary schools, 31% of the junior high students, and 27% of the high school students.
