GC board to discuss REL name change tonight

Goose Creek CISD school board is scheduled to discuss changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School at a 6 p.m. meeting tonight.
According to the district’s Director of Communications Susan Passmore, the subject is not an action item on the agenda, but it will be discussed during Superintendent Randal O’ Brien’s report as part of the school board regular meeting.
At the board meeting, 30 minutes will be allotted for citizen participation, with each speaker limited to three minutes, according to Passmore.
The board may choose to extend the time period to provide public comment for this meeting.
Members of the public who desire to address the board during the videoconference must comply with the following registration procedures at https://forms.gle/mQ1nXr7eZq5Lhd3c7.
Members of the public may access the meeting from the district’s website at https://www.gccisd.net/page/Board.Meeting.
Written comments must be submitted to Noemi.Garcia@gccisd.net prior to 3 p.m. Monday.
The Sun has flooded with letters to the editor from Ganders across the state and nation. Here are some of those letters:
Changing the name of my alma mater will not change the history of this country. Quit bowing down to the few - and I mean few- who want this to happen. Get a “set” and stand up to them!
Kelly Crumpton
Chunchula, Alabama
I am a 1989 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. I come from a long line of very proud Ganders. I have since moved from Baytown but do visit as often as possible. I am very concerned with the current issue at hand of wanting to change the name of a historical landmark. I am curious as to why after all the years this institution of education has stood, and as many of the citizens of Baytown that have been educated here, why does it seem like NOW is the time to attempt changing history.
History is a lesson that cannot be undone by removing names, paintings or statues. History is a reminder to keep us all from repeating the past. We as a people of all colors have walked the halls of Robert E. Lee High School. We as a student and faculty body have loved and supported each other no matter our race. In 1987 when our school burned, we were devastated together. We as a community rebuilt the legacy and carried on with our Gander Pride. So why now?
Baytown is a very diverse community and we always stick together and support our people of the community. To my knowledge this has been our way as Baytonian’s my entire life. I can not begin to wrap my head around changing the name of our school during a pandemic! I do not adhere to the idea that a few people have the authority to make such a costly decision without truly having input from the
past, present or future students of this institution of education. Another concern would be if your decision is based on racism, then are you not going to consider that Ross S Sterling was a KKK member? I would think that too should be changed if you are wanting to remove the name off REL then why not RSS as well? Yet if you change the names of both schools, you still in no manner have eradicated the racism of history. Instead you have simply cost the community money that should rightfully be spent on the real issues of teaching our children of today and tomorrow during a global pandemic.
History is not ours or the board’s to be changed, yet it belongs to us all to teach and learn from.
Teach humanity and compassion not hate and division. In my opinion trying to make un-needed name changes to any of our schools divides us, and causes even more harsh judgment of one another. I, personally speak for myself and my family, please leave the name of Robert E. Lee on our school and teach our children to not repeat the mistakes of our fore father’s before us. Leave Lee alone.
Dari L. Boyd Bradfield
Sistersville, West Virginia
My wife and I attended Goose Creek Independent School District schools and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1956 and 1958 respectively. I graduated from Texas A&M in 1961and my wife holds a BA from Virginia Intermont College and an MA from Seton Hill University. Our education in Goose Creek Independent School District schools and Robert E. Lee High School has enabled us to succeed in life and live “The American Dream.”
In my 83rd year I find it astonishing that you would seriously consider this request/demand to destroy our history. Where does this end? Following the anarchist’s line of reasoning, perhaps we should change the name of the State of Texas, Texas University, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech, and the cities of Houston, Austin and numerous other Texas cities because someone is offended by their names. But why stop there,… why not rename all of the 254 Texas counties that are named for patriots who died so there could be a State of Texas and/or a United States of America because someone is offended by their names…why not change the name of all former confederate states or even The United States of America because someone is offended by them. I am sure these radical Marxist activists who are attempting to destroy the United States of America can come up with some even more destructive ideas and will if not stopped.
Banner Elk
North Carolina
I’m just wondering with all of the turmoil going on how many schools will have their names changed. Please don’t change the name of Robert E. Lee. It will always be Robert E. Lee to me. Not Baytown Lee.
Charles Frazier
Waco
To start with, I am against changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School. I graduated from Sterling in 1972 but my father, 2 aunts and many relatives attended REL from the 40’s until this day. The school has a tradition know by its name by many throughout the country. But people need to open their eyes. The cause to change is much more deep seeded than simply changing the name. It’s just the tip of the iceberg. If it happens there is more to come. Much more!
It’s an agenda being spread throughout the country by the extreme left to form a Marxist government in our nation with ANTIFA, ActBlue (including organizations funded by them) & George Soros being at the forefront of trying to destroy, both good & bad, the history of our nation to be replaced with their own ideology! For them to destroy the long struggling progress that this nation has made towards striving for equality for all is abhorrent. Yes, there is still room for improvement but does improvement come at the expense of reviving racial tensions witnessed in the 60’s? That’s their plan. To turn us against each other.
To not know history is fodder for repeating it. It’s exactly what they are doing. Those who didn’t live through the worst of those times are repeating the past that they truly know very little about. Just as they know nothing about the hardships of Communism and the Soviet Union. ALL people of this nation deserve better than this!
If these people are so adamant about deleting the wrongs of the past then why do they not go after corporations that supported the war against us in WW II? Corporations that have taken a stronghold in the USA. Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Swarovski, Kawasaki, Nissan, Suzuki to name a few. It’s because there is no political gain to be had from it.
I am calling out the GCCISD board to do the right thing. If it makes the decision to remove the name of Robert E. Lee from the school then they are willingly falling into the trap of those who are wanting to move to a Marxist/communist government for our nation.
Steve Sivek
Seabrook
As a Baytonian by birth and a Texan by the grace of God, I do not support the change of the historic High School, Robert E. Lee. We cannot change history, and if we go back and learn from it, we might just become a better person!
Ida Perez
Locust Grove, Georgia
When will enough be enough? Changing the name of Robert E Lee High School will be a slap in the face of thousands of the people that went there. It’s a grand old school. Keep its name!
Elizabeth Tucker
Wimberley, Texas
Assuming that the GCCISD Board of Trustees lets themselves be persuaded by the currently “correct” culture and changes the name of Robert E. Lee High School, here’s hoping they don’t make the same mistake that those who originally named the school made when they named the school after a person. Regardless of who they may name the school for, you may be sure that in another 90 or so years something about that person will surface that will sufficiently offend a sufficient number of people and those future board members will be going through this sorry exercise all over again. If the board can’t bring itself to resist those who are offended by the name of the school, then Baytown High School or, better yet, Goose Creek High School would be good choices for the high school formerly known as Robert E. Lee.
Bill Lewis
Round Rock, Texas
Robert E. Lee should not be removed because of the cause that he fought for but should be left standing to teach us that we should never give up on our fight. There are great leaders in all walks of life that have fought for all kinds of causes. We don’t have to agree with the cause but we can recognize the determination, sacrifice & dedication of the soldier. That is the problem with the youth today, they don’t stand up for anything. We don’t ignore what happened. I was sitting beside a native American girl in the 3rd grade when we learned about Indians, my great grandmother on my dad’s side was full blooded Cherokee. We learned that the white man came into villages and slaughtered the Indian people & stole their women and children. My friend cried after class. I didn’t know my father’s family but I cried with her. We both learned that day that even though I was half “white man” and a portion Native American that we could still be friends & grew very close. You don’t see people demanding cowboy boots & hats to be outlawed because cowboys killed Indians and stole their land. You cannot remove history just because it is painful. Is THAT the message we want to send the world? “If it hurts, get rid of it, no matter how important it is for our learning & our growth.” I think this message could cause more damage than you realize.
Jacqueline Bailey
Jonesboro, Arkansas
Changing the name of a high school that has become a family heirloom will not change history. We must study the past to avoid similar mistakes in the future. The landmark must be preserved so our children can inherit the rich history that families have created.
Jennifer Parker
El Paso
I spent my whole career working in Baytown. I watched many school activities, particularly football games at Stallworth Stadium. Schools create lifelong friendships and school spirit – a legacy that you carry a lifetime. I am against any type of name change for Lee High School.
This is the best country on the planet and our history gave us the resolve to make it so. The “Cancel Culture” is not concerned with history. They don’t read history. They are not concerned with legacy because rather than building they destroy.
I say the “Cancel Culture” needs to be brought to a swift and complete halt.
Arthur Perez
Rockport, Texas
Please do not change our beloved Robert E. Lee’s name, it’s our pride... It’s Baytown’s heritage, please don’t do this act of stupidity.
Charlotta Smith
Spring
Do not pander to the wishes of a few ignorant people. Changing history is impossible. Learning from it is possible. I doubt there is more than a handful of people who attended Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown that, while there, were ever offended by General Lee. Mainstream media is out of control and is entirely responsible for the removal of any symbols of the confederacy.
Ron Thompson
Wimberley, Texas
I am against changing the name of Robert E. Lee high school. I am a graduate of Lee High School and Lee College.
Judy Bernshausen Catasein
Paden City, West Virginia
This is a decision for people in Baytown and those who have graduated from REL not a decision for people with no connection to Baytown. I graduated from Lee in 1963 and do not want to change the name. Also completed two years at Lee College and don’t want that changed either. This is a liberal plot to change our history and a way to control us by outsiders. Leave REL alone.`
Dan Edwards
Comfort, Texas
Why do you feel it is necessary to change the name Robert E. Lee High School after all these years? What is your motivation? What is your gain?
Ultimately what you are doing is dividing the community rather than having the community rally together in this unprecedented pandemic. The financial cost, the emotional cost of such a project will not solve the life long problem that was brought upon all of us, long before any of us were born.
Come together in making Robert E. Lee High School better than it has ever been, without changing the name.
Cora Pauline Dickerson Brumfield
College Station
