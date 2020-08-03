GC board to discuss REL name change tonight

The “Save Robert E. Lee High School Baytown Texas” group has started a petition that can be signed in person at the following businesses: Dr. Gary Boehme, 4001 Garth Rd #102; Dr. John Hurr, 7912 Bayway Drive; Junior’s Smokehouse, 3214 Barbers Hill Road; Margaret’s Sew Clean, 110 West Baker Road; Rooster’s, 6 West Texas Avenue; and Trophy’s Barber Shop, 103 East Texas Avenue. If you are unable to sign in person, you can find the link to the online petition on the Group’s Facebook page, “Save Robert E. Lee High School Baytown Texas,” or by emailing SaveREL2020@gmail.com.