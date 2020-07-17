The sun rose on Leonardo Hernandez of Baytown, Texas on September 21, 1958 and set on July 11, 2020. Leonardo was born to the union of Luis and Inez Hernandez. Leonardo attended Lee High School where he played football and later starting working at Flexitallic US, LLC until he retired. Leonardo truly lived life to the fullest with a loving and caring heart. He enjoyed watching football and loved spending time with his family and close friends. He gave unconditional love to his wife, children and grandchildren, son in laws, and close family friends. Leonardo is preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Inez Hernandez and son, Joel Hernandez. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margarita Hernandez; daughters, Denise Rodriguez and Iris Starr; grandchildren, Leo Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Jr. Evelyn Rodriguez; son in laws, Darryl Starr, Alex Rodriguez and close family friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 12-2pm in the chapel of Eathman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. A Celebration of Life will commence at 2pm with Deacon Rudy Venegas officiating.
