Early voting for runoffs begins today

Early voting for the runoff elections began Monday, June 29 in both Harris County and Chambers counties.
For the local runoff race in Harris County, incumbent Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton is facing former Constable Ken Jones. The winner will face Republican Andre Hines.
In a Chambers County runoff, Precinct 3 commissioner race, challenger Tommy Hammond will take on Gary R. Nelson Sr. The winner of this race does not have a Democratic challenger to face in November.
Early voting starts Monday and runs through July 2. It resumes July 5 and ends July 10. Election Day for the runoffs is July 14. Election Day for the winners of the primaries and runoffs is Nov. 3.
A total of 57 polling locations in Harris County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with the following exceptions:
- Polls will be closed July 3 and 4 to observe the Fourth of July holiday
- On July 5, polls are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- On the last day of early voting, July 10, polls will be open for extended hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate voters who wish to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, July 14
“Our office is doing all it can to ensure that polling locations are run safely and efficiently,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said. “All locations will observe social distancing, provide personal protective equipment for poll workers and all voters who need it, and ensure consistent sanitization of voting machines.”
In Baytown, voters should note that early voting has been moved to the Lee College gymnasium, 200 Lee Drive, Baytown. In the past, voters used to cast ballots at the Baytown Community Center, next to City Hall.
Early voting is also taking place in Harris County at the Crosby Branch Library in the meeting room, 135 Hare Road, Crosby.
Chambers County
Early voting for the runoffs is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 through July 2 at the Main Branch Conference Room, located in the Chambers County Courthouse Annex, 2128 State Highway 61, Anahuac.
Early voting picks up again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6 through 10 at all branches, including the Main Branch.
The other early voting branch locations are:
- Winnie Branch Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Courtroom, East Chambers County Courthouse Annex 211 Broadway Avenue, Winnie
- Mont Belvieu Branch County Clerk’s Office, West Chambers County Courthouse Annex, 10616 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu
- Cedar Bayou Branch Justice of the Peace, Pct. 6 Courtroom, Cedar Bayou Community Building 7711 Highway 146 Baytown
Election Day is July 14.
For all election information in Harris County, visit https://harrisvotes.com/. For voting information in Chambers County, visit www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/elections.
