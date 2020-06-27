A standoff that lasted more than six hours Saturday on Patsy Drive in Baytown ended with no injuries. A claim by the suspect that he had executed a woman inside the home was false, police said.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the suspect, who he did not yet identify publicly Saturday evening, called 911 at 7:42 a.m. and reported he had just executed a woman inside the home in the 1000 block of Patsy Drive. He said he was armed with a handgun and rifle and wanted to engage in a gunfight with police.
Dorris said when officers arrived, the found the man in the front yard of the home armed with two large kitchen knives.
He was waving the knives at officers in an attempt to engage them, he said, and yelled racial epithets and said he would kill white police officers. Dorris said the suspect made numerous attempts to bait officers into a deadly force encounter before he retreated inside the residence.
When the officers who were on the scene first were unable to negotiate with the subject, the SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called in.
When they were unable to persuade the suspect to leave the residence, Dorris said, the SWAT team entered the house about 2:30 p.m. and found the suspect inside the kitchen, armed with a knife and appearing to be extremely intoxicated.
The 41-year-old Baytown man was taken into custody without incident and taken to the hospital for evaluation due to his intoxication level, Dorris said.
Charges of burglary with intent to commit assault are pending. Neither the suspect nor responders were injured.
Baytown police were assisted by La Porte police in the response. Dorris said the two SWAT teams train together so they can provide each other with additional manpower when necessary.
He also said the bomb squad responded to provide its robot to support the operation if needed. However, he said there was never any indication of a bomb or other explosive device. The robot can get a camera close to a person or object without putting an officer at risk.
