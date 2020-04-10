Local churches

We have compiled a list of local churches that are streaming their services, due to the coronavirus. If your church is not listed, but needs to be added to the list, please email the details to carol.skewes@baytownsun.com

Thank you and stay well.

NAMEWEBSITESTREAMING
   
Alliance Bible Churchwww.abcbaytown.orghttp://abcbaytown.org/live-stream-our-sunday-service
Baytown United SDA Churchhttps://www.baytownunitedsda.org/https://www.baytownunitedsda.org/online-sermons
Bayway Assembly of Godhttps://www.baywaychurch.org/https://www.facebook.com/baywaychurch/videos/640711683450819/
Church of Christ Lakewoodhttp://www.lakewoodcoc.com/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNfEdYlatRDCvgNZMEelUHg
Church of Christ-Pruett & Lobithttp://biblework.congregateclients.com/sermons/sermonshttps://www.facebook.com/pages/Church-of-Christ-Pruett-Lobit/115950228426817
Eastside Church of Christhttp://www.eastsidebaytown.org/http://www.eastsidebaytown.org/mediasermons/sermons
Fellowship Community Baptist http://www.fcbc9449.com/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lul1fWzYS8Y&feature=youtu.be
Fields of Harvest Churchwww.fohchurch.orghttps://www.facebook.com/FieldsofHarvestChurch/
First Christian Churchhttp://www.fccbtx.org/links.htmlhttps://www.facebook.com/pages/First-Christiam-Church/109645662471924
First Church of the Nazarenehttps://baytownnazarene.org/https://www.facebook.com/btnaz/videos/1984040801741014/
Garth Rd Baptisthttp://grbcbaytown.org/http://grbcbaytown.org/podcasts-2
Memorial Baptist Churchhttps://www.memorialbaytown.com/https://vimeo.com/401493220
Mision Bautista Emanuelmisionbautistaemanuel.comhttps://www.facebook.com/MisionBautistaEmanuel/
Missouri Street Church of Christhttp://www.mostchurch.org/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3TLFJg5U_g&feature=youtu.be
Mt Rose Missionary Baptist Chrwww.mtrosebaptist.wordpress.comhttps://www.facebook.com/mtrosebaptist/
St. Mark's UMChttps://stmarksbaytown.com/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lmflUSuEQ8&feature=youtu.be
St. Paul's Lutheranstpaulsbaytown.orghttps://www.stpaulsbaytown.org/uploads/2/2/8/1/22811690/staying_joyful_in_a_time_of_crisis_03-29-2020_-_sd_480p__1_.mp4
Trinity Assemblyhttp://www.baytowntrinity.com/https://www.facebook.com/BaytownTrinity/videos/224483385298755/
Baker Rd Baptistwww.brbcbaytown.orghttps://www.facebook.com/brbcbaytown/videos/144382440236025/
Baytown Revival Centerhttps://baytownrevivalcenter.com/https://baytownrevivalcenter.com/live/
Faith Familyhttp://www.myfaithfamily.org/https://myfaithfamily.churchonline.org/
Grace Bible Churchhttp://cedarbayougrace.org/https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cedar-bayou-grace/id1498566818
Rollingbrook Fellowshiphttp://thebrook.com/http://thebrook.com/sermon/1-john-foundational-truths-in-a-muddy-world/
Second Baytownsecondbaytown.orghttps://www.facebook.com/SecondBaytown/
Sjolander Road Churchsjolanderroadfellowship.comhttps://www.sjolanderroadfellowship.com/apps/videos/
St John's Catholic Churchhttps://stjohnbaytown.org/https://www.archgh.org/onlinemass
Trinity Episcopalhttps://www.trinitychurchbaytown.net/https://www.facebook.com/TrinityBaytown.org/
Victory Baptist Churchhttps://www.vbcbaytown.org/http://vbcbaytown.churchonline.org/
First Baptist Churchhttps://yourfirstbaptist.com/https://yourfirstbaptist.com/online-worship
First United Methodist Churchhttp://www.fumcmb.com/https://www.facebook.com/FUMCMontBelvieu/
Fisher Road Baptist Churchhttps://www.faithleadership.org/https://www.facebook.com/fisherroadbaptistchurch/?rf=143180812406351
Holy Trinity Catholic Missionhttps://htcc-mb.org/https://www.facebook.com/HolyTrinityMB/
Living Hope Church of Godhttp://livinghopebaytown.org/http://livinghopebaytown.org/livestream/
Mercygate Churchhttps://www.mercygatechurch.com/https://www.facebook.com/pg/MercyGateChurch/events/?ref=page_internal
The Pentecostals of Baytownhttps://www.facebook.com/baytownpentecostalchurch/https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2594024184168501
White Horse Revival Churchhttps://www.facebook.com/WhiteHorseRevivalChurch/https://www.facebook.com/dave.lancon/videos/10216805581594439/UzpfSTMwODI0ODI4MjU1NDk4MDoyOTY1Njc5NDIwMTQ1MTcz/
Old River Baptisthttps://www.oldriverbaptist.com/https://www.oldriverbaptist.com/streaming

