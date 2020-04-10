We have compiled a list of local churches that are streaming their services, due to the coronavirus. If your church is not listed, but needs to be added to the list, please email the details to carol.skewes@baytownsun.com
Thank you and stay well.
|NAME
|WEBSITE
|STREAMING
|Alliance Bible Church
|www.abcbaytown.org
|http://abcbaytown.org/live-stream-our-sunday-service
|Baytown United SDA Church
|https://www.baytownunitedsda.org/
|https://www.baytownunitedsda.org/online-sermons
|Bayway Assembly of God
|https://www.baywaychurch.org/
|https://www.facebook.com/baywaychurch/videos/640711683450819/
|Church of Christ Lakewood
|http://www.lakewoodcoc.com/
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNfEdYlatRDCvgNZMEelUHg
|Church of Christ-Pruett & Lobit
|http://biblework.congregateclients.com/sermons/sermons
|https://www.facebook.com/pages/Church-of-Christ-Pruett-Lobit/115950228426817
|Eastside Church of Christ
|http://www.eastsidebaytown.org/
|http://www.eastsidebaytown.org/mediasermons/sermons
|Fellowship Community Baptist
|http://www.fcbc9449.com/
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lul1fWzYS8Y&feature=youtu.be
|Fields of Harvest Church
|www.fohchurch.org
|https://www.facebook.com/FieldsofHarvestChurch/
|First Christian Church
|http://www.fccbtx.org/links.html
|https://www.facebook.com/pages/First-Christiam-Church/109645662471924
|First Church of the Nazarene
|https://baytownnazarene.org/
|https://www.facebook.com/btnaz/videos/1984040801741014/
|Garth Rd Baptist
|http://grbcbaytown.org/
|http://grbcbaytown.org/podcasts-2
|Memorial Baptist Church
|https://www.memorialbaytown.com/
|https://vimeo.com/401493220
|Mision Bautista Emanuel
|misionbautistaemanuel.com
|https://www.facebook.com/MisionBautistaEmanuel/
|Missouri Street Church of Christ
|http://www.mostchurch.org/
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3TLFJg5U_g&feature=youtu.be
|Mt Rose Missionary Baptist Chr
|www.mtrosebaptist.wordpress.com
|https://www.facebook.com/mtrosebaptist/
|St. Mark's UMC
|https://stmarksbaytown.com/
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lmflUSuEQ8&feature=youtu.be
|St. Paul's Lutheran
|stpaulsbaytown.org
|https://www.stpaulsbaytown.org/uploads/2/2/8/1/22811690/staying_joyful_in_a_time_of_crisis_03-29-2020_-_sd_480p__1_.mp4
|Trinity Assembly
|http://www.baytowntrinity.com/
|https://www.facebook.com/BaytownTrinity/videos/224483385298755/
|Baker Rd Baptist
|www.brbcbaytown.org
|https://www.facebook.com/brbcbaytown/videos/144382440236025/
|Baytown Revival Center
|https://baytownrevivalcenter.com/
|https://baytownrevivalcenter.com/live/
|Faith Family
|http://www.myfaithfamily.org/
|https://myfaithfamily.churchonline.org/
|Grace Bible Church
|http://cedarbayougrace.org/
|https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cedar-bayou-grace/id1498566818
|Rollingbrook Fellowship
|http://thebrook.com/
|http://thebrook.com/sermon/1-john-foundational-truths-in-a-muddy-world/
|Second Baytown
|secondbaytown.org
|https://www.facebook.com/SecondBaytown/
|Sjolander Road Church
|sjolanderroadfellowship.com
|https://www.sjolanderroadfellowship.com/apps/videos/
|St John's Catholic Church
|https://stjohnbaytown.org/
|https://www.archgh.org/onlinemass
|Trinity Episcopal
|https://www.trinitychurchbaytown.net/
|https://www.facebook.com/TrinityBaytown.org/
|Victory Baptist Church
|https://www.vbcbaytown.org/
|http://vbcbaytown.churchonline.org/
|First Baptist Church
|https://yourfirstbaptist.com/
|https://yourfirstbaptist.com/online-worship
|First United Methodist Church
|http://www.fumcmb.com/
|https://www.facebook.com/FUMCMontBelvieu/
|Fisher Road Baptist Church
|https://www.faithleadership.org/
|https://www.facebook.com/fisherroadbaptistchurch/?rf=143180812406351
|Holy Trinity Catholic Mission
|https://htcc-mb.org/
|https://www.facebook.com/HolyTrinityMB/
|Living Hope Church of God
|http://livinghopebaytown.org/
|http://livinghopebaytown.org/livestream/
|Mercygate Church
|https://www.mercygatechurch.com/
|https://www.facebook.com/pg/MercyGateChurch/events/?ref=page_internal
|The Pentecostals of Baytown
|https://www.facebook.com/baytownpentecostalchurch/
|https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2594024184168501
|White Horse Revival Church
|https://www.facebook.com/WhiteHorseRevivalChurch/
|https://www.facebook.com/dave.lancon/videos/10216805581594439/UzpfSTMwODI0ODI4MjU1NDk4MDoyOTY1Njc5NDIwMTQ1MTcz/
|Old River Baptist
|https://www.oldriverbaptist.com/
|https://www.oldriverbaptist.com/streaming
