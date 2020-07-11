Two people are dead an another flown to a Houston hospital with multiple gunshot injuries after what Baytown police suspect was a murder-suicide in the 3400 block of Rollingcreek Drive about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police spokesman Detective Lance Watkins said the three are members of the same family but he was not yet sure of the relationships. Another family member was in the house at the time of the shooting and escaped injury. Detectives are interviewing her, Watkins said.
A woman called 911 about 10:30 and reported she had been shot, then hung up. Dispatchers were unable to get a return call answered and sent officers to the scene, Watkins said.
When they did not get a response at the house they entered through the garage and found one woman deceased and one injured. The man was found deceased in a shed behind the house.
Identities were not immediately released.
