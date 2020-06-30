Baytown has a drive-through testing site for COVID-19 this week, as Harris County Public Health is set up at Memorial Baptist Church through Friday. Testing is free, but reservations must be made online or by phone before going to the site.
If you wish to be tested there, or at any Harris County Public Health site, complete an assessment and register at covidcheck.hctx.net or call 832-927-7575.
While Memorial Baptist Church is on Sterling Avenue, for testing you need to enter the parking lot from the 600 block of Defee Avenue. When you turn onto Defee from Decker Drive, the line is in the left lane.
The site is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily through Friday and can provide 200 tests a day.
The closest permanent county site is at San Jacinto College Central Campus at 8060 Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
The mobile sites are at a different location each week.
Texas reported 6,975 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
This is the state's highest daily number of cases, bringing the total to at least 159,986 cases. At least 2,424 people have died from the virus in the state.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to close following the rise in cases. He also paused more reopenings for the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.