Looney Wayne Palmer was born August 11, 1952 to Abron Palmer and Annie Bell Talley Palmer. He accepted his Lord and Savior at an early age at Lake Providence Church in Gilmer, Texas. He became a deacon in 1989 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mont Belvieu, Texas, under Pastor Carlton Ford.
In 1984, he married the love of his life, Claudette Palmer. Together they embraced the journey of raising five children: Lonnie Palmer (Tiffany), Kysha Martin, Michelle Palmer, Keith Palmer (Kita) and Stephanie Palmer. Some of his greatest joy came from helping raise 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was a long-distance truck driver for 42 years. He traveled all across the United States, East Coast to West Coast, North to South. He never met a stranger!
June 7, 2020, he departed this life. He answered the call of God and transitioned to his new home.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Abron Palmer; his mother, Annie Bell Palmer; three brothers, O.P. Brown, Tommie Palmer, and Ogie Palmer, a sister, Dorothy Choyce.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Claudette Palmer; his brother, Abron Palmer Jr.; two sisters, Mary Jones (Randolph) and Ann Burnett (George); five children, 21 grandchildren; Zachary Palmer, Dominique Palmer, Cailyn L. Wade, Brandon Baham, Floyd Thibodeaux, Breanna Martin, Jessica Pride (Andrew), Victor Palmer (Marcy), Chris Palmer, Jasmine Palmer, Anthony Palmer, Shakya Palmer, Dashawn “Chief” Jones, Amanda Palmer, Ogie Palmer, Krystina Johnson, Victoria Ward, Michael Symonette, William Symonette, Chelsea Mason and Lynx Daniel.
Nine great-grandchildren: LeeAnna Williams, Tyler Pride, Ally Pride, A. J. Pride Jr., Able “Peanut” Rodriguez, Tori Palmer, Brodric Wilson Jr., Kaden Palmer, Korbin Johnson, Kashlynn Symonette (to come) and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Robey Funeral Home, 403 W. Sterling in Baytown.
Viewing will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at noon with the service to follow at 1 p.m. at Robey Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.