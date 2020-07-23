Tropical Depression number eight has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and the National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the upper Texas coast from High Island to Port Mansfield.
This developing tropical low will move into the northwestern Gulf Thursday, roughly south of Louisiana, which should bring us a hot, mostly dry day.
The Harris County Flood Control District is actively monitoring a Tropical depression # 8 over the central Gulf of Mexico with potential impacts to our area. On the current forecast track, squalls and gusty winds will begin to spread from east to west across the Texas coastal waters Friday, early in the day from south of Sabine Pass and then progressing west toward Matagorda Bay Friday night and Saturday.
“Widespread rainfall of 3-5 inches with isolated totals up to 8 inches will be likely near the coast (south of I-10) from Friday afternoon-Sunday. Rainfall amounts north of I-10 will generally average 1-3 inches. The heavy rainfall threat may linger into early next week,” Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist, Harris County Flood Control District.
Elevated tides will be possible over southeastern Harris County of 1.0-2.0 feet above normal and this may result in minor coastal flooding of low lying roads in portions of Seabrook, Shoreacres, and around Clear Lake Friday and Saturday.
Residents are encouraged to closely monitor forecasts and check for updates frequently over the next 48-72 hours as this tropical system approaches the Texas coast.
The Flood Control District encourages residents to create an account and sign up for rainfall and water level alerts at fwsalerts.org. FWS Alerts allow residents to customize the sensors they receive alerts from and choose to receive them via text, email, or both.
HCFCD encourages residents to take the following precautions when heavy rainfall and potential flooding is expected:
- Make sure storm drains and culverts are clear from debris. Clogged drains and culverts can prevent water from traveling to the bayous and tributaries, causing street flooding, and possible house flooding, depending on the amount of rain we receive.
- In areas that normally experience flooding, move vehicles to driveways or in parking garages as the storm approaches.
- Move emergency supplies and valuables to a high, dry place in your residence.
- Never drive into high water. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Less than two feet of water can float and wash away a vehicle. Be especially cautious at underpasses and at night when water across roadways can be difficult to see.
- Refrain from discarding debris in areas bayous, streams and ditches. Debris should be put in trash bins and then brought inside into garages or backyards, away from drainage ditches and storm sewers.
- Monitor rainfall and creek and bayou levels at harriscountyfws.org.
- View the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management disaster preparedness resources at readyharris.org.
- Carry flood insurance. Residents should contact their insurance agent for more information about purchasing flood insurance, or visit the National Flood Insurance Program at fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program or call 1-888-379-9531. Please keep in mind that new insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect.
