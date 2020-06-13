The Community Engagement Advisory Committee is now a formal committee of the city, thanks to a unanimous vote by council. It will soon similarly hold meetings as the city’s Municipal Development District and Planning and Zoning Commission.
Many citizens attended the meeting to voice their concerns about how the committee will represent them and their causes.
The committee started in June 2019 by Mayor Brandon Capetillo after the police shooting of Pamela Turner is supposed to help foster a better relationship between Baytown citizens and the city, including law enforcement. This topic has become a firestorm across the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who put his knee on his neck while on the ground during an arrest.
“We have been working on and off, we work with (Department of Justice) and have learned a lot of items and activities we think we need to do,” Capetillo said at council’s meeting. “We also hosted two to three town halls and gathered information from the community to help us understand how we can fill the gap in sectors of our city that feel they have not been heard.”
Capetillo reiterated the need for civil order in the city and the need for police officers.
“We need to ensure that all people are represented and policed within best practices,” he said. “It was an advisory committee, but I feel the next step is to elevate it to a true standing in Baytown.”
Capetillo said there are details yet to be worked out for the committee, such as membership requirements and terms. Members also have to be trained to adhere to the Texas Open Meetings Act rules.
Although the committee is already in existence, its new role as a true city committee was set to begin July 20. Council voted to table new appointments and extended the date to begin the committee’s new role to Aug. 30.
Anthony Carrington of Crosby spoke first, saying people needed to more about the committee.
“Is there a plan in action?” Carrington said. “That is pretty much what they want to know and make sure they are being heard. How can the public/community get more involved so they can get their voices heard on these topics?”
Capetillo said the committee is the proper forum for people to be heard.
“Last week, we had two peaceful protests,” Capetillo said. “It took place, and it was conducted properly and peacefully. We want effective communication. We cannot solve anything if we yell at each other. If we do it, it is a place of education. The DOJ provided a lot of information and programs. There are two sides of programs – how do you understand policing, and how does it work? And on the other side, training for police, how can outreach programs bridge that gap and build trust in areas of law enforcement?”
Councilman Charles Johnson addressed Carrington, saying the council is doing more than just hearing concerns.
You have been heard, you are being heard and will continue to be heard,” Johnson said. “All of our information is posted on (our website.) I take phone calls and emails, or you can catch us at the grocery store. I am here to listen, not to condemn. I will listen with care, compassion and concern. That is what we are going to do. Do not think you are just now being heard. I give you my word you have been heard.”
Councilwoman Laura Alvarado said people should understand they couldn’t always call a meeting immediately.
“I am a big believer in best practices, what other cities are doing what has proven to work,” Alvarado said. “We are going to get it right all of the time. We ask for your patience. This is the first type of committee like this in Baytown. Also, we are planning to make sure people have knowledge of all of those committees.”
Derrick Wade, a 20-year retired U.S. Navy veteran, said he was there to be proactive with the city. He spoke about having guns pulled on him by police when he was a teenager, but also being coached by famed Baytown police officer and baseball coach Sgt. Dale Schimming.
“I have no ill will against the police,” Wade said. “I just know we need to work together. We have a lot of young people screwed up in the head right now. It takes you guys and us working together. For committees, it is hard for people how to find them and how to work them. Do a better job of explaining how to get involved. We need to help us to navigate through this.”
Joanne Blanchard, a Baytown resident, said she was just hearing about the committee for the first time. She said many residents work in the petrochemical industry and cannot always attend or find out information about the committee.
“And there are computer issues, some with no Wi-Fi,” Blanchard said. “There are a lot of things to take into consideration. Does the committee speak our language and understand us?”
Blanchard further stated the need to bring in folks from outside of Baytown to share ideas.
“Not just people of color, but also people of different cultures,” she said.
Alvarado said this topic was discussed in the council’s work session.
“We will look at the makeup of the committee is going to be,” Alvarado said.
Capetillo went over how the committee held town halls, how Police Chief Keith Dougherty attended.
“We went through scenarios about traffic stops, such as what officers are trained to do, what to do and not do if pulled over. We went over this to educate the public,” Capetillo said. “We were trying to develop programs for those suffering from mental health.”
Capetillo said they would look into making a decal available that tells the officer the driver may have a mental incapacity and not react the way people normally do when pulled over by police.
“We also want to have some events at a black hair salon or barbershop and going into the community for outreach that is taking place by the police department and association,” he said. “The more input we get from the community, the better police department and trained officers we can have. That’s how we build that trust.”
Blanchard said she would like to see Capetillo attend more events.
“When we do not see you there, it is almost like a disconnect,” she said.
Some citizens also discussed Officer Nathaniel Brown, who was caught on a viral video displaying what many feel, is overly aggressive behavior.
Councilman Bob Hoskins said this was why the committee was formed.
“So, you can go to them and report things you may be afraid to report,” Hoskins said.
