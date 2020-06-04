A march is planned for noon today which, according to organizers, is to protest the actions of Officer Nathaniel Brown, who was reportedly involved in the arrest Tuesday that led to a viral video, and Officer Juan Delacruz, the officer police say fatally shot Pamela Turner one year ago.
The march is planned to start at noon at the Food Town at the intersection of North Main Street and West Rollingbrook Street and proceed to the police station at 3200 North Main Street according to a post by Willie Narcisse. The march is listed as lasting until 3 p.m.
This is not a good idea. Even though they may say it will be peaceful protest, there’s that risk of things getting out of control. Why bring this into our town?... Why put people on edge?.. not a good idea.
