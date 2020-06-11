Baytown’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board got an introduction to its next 10-year master planning process.
Following a busy decade that included opening two water parks, the addition of several parks and development of others, the new plan will look at the next decade of development.
Baytown’s population grew 16% between 2000 and 2018, and consultants hired to work with the parks master plan predict a comparable rate of growth between now and 2030, followed by a stable population between 2030 and 2040.
Two priorities discussed were “Achieving Resilience Through Parks” and nature-based tourism.
Park land can help protect homes and businesses from flooding by providing green space to absorb rainwater, and can also allow for beneficial use of flood-prone areas.
Well-designed parks, trails and recreation programs can also support public health efforts by promoting healthy physical activity.
Preliminary goals of the plan are to provide balanced access to parks and recreational facilities throughout the city, promote nature-based tourism, provide recreation opportunities for residents of all ages and diverse needs, make the community more resilient and maintain excellence in park operations and maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.