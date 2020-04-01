Baytown’s Tammy Carwill is having a tough time and when that happens during a pandemic those issues can only be exacerbated.
But Leonard and Sarah Jones would have none of that. The couple, who lives on the same block as Carwill, decided that they would come through in a person’s time of need.
So, heeding Carwill’s message of an upside-down flag in front of her home, the Joneses started doing what they could to turn the woman’s life right side up as best they could.
“Tammy is a friend of my wife’s and she had been struggling and someone had broken her lawnmower, so I fixed it,” Leonard said. “We have been going to churches trying to get some food for her and take drinking water over there. Just trying to help her out.
“I hate to see anybody go hungry.”
Leonard fixed the mower while Sara mowed Carwill’s lawn.
“I had to weed the back because the grass got to tall to put a lawnmower to it,” Leonard, who has one leg, said. “It got away from her too much.
“Any human being would do that if they had a heart. You had to do something.”
Carwill had suffered a hamstring injury while babysitting twin boys and ultimately lost the job. She currently is awaiting a go cart and a neighbor loaned her a cane.
“I’ve been looking for a job and my car is down, and my lawnmower is down,” Carwill said. “He is helping me get things picked up and ran me to the store to get what I need. My flag was upside down and he recognized that and stepped up and helped me.
“If it isn’t one damn thing it’s another. I am just trying to stay afloat. It means a lot when you don’t have anybody. It says there are still good people out there. People need to look around. Most people won’t say they need help, but some will notice they need help. Just look around.”
Looking for good news
As coronavirus changes impacts lives, our true values are on display. Have you seen or experienced selfless acts of kindness or has someone gone out of their way for you? Please tell us your story at sunnews@baytownsun.com or call 281-425-8016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.