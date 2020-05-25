Edwin “Ed” Slusser and wife, Bonita, have celebrated their share of wedding anniversaries, but the Crosby couple’s latest marriage milestone was observed in a truly unique fashion.
With Edwin, 80, hospitalized at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for treatment of a non-COVID-19-related condition, his care team organized a celebration on May 20 to mark the couple’s 62nd anniversary. The nursing staff provided a cake, cards and signs and invited Bonita, 79, to visit to participate in the small gathering in Edwin’s patient room. They also arranged for other family members to join in virtually via FaceTime and played the Slusser’s “song,” George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” during the celebration.
“It was really great,” Edwin said. “They did a great job of putting everything together.”
Married in Clover Leaf, the Slussers lived in Channelview for many years before moving to Crosby in 1996. Edwin retired from Pasadena’s Georgia Gulf facility in 2002, while Bonita is retired following a career with Aramco. The couple have three children, Grant, Suzanne and Kalynne.
“She (Bonita) is the love of my life,” Edwin said.
Edwin adds that the hospital staff provided excellent care in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has implemented a number of precautions to ensure patient and visitor safety, including screening all patients and essential visitors when entering our facilities, requiring all patients, visitors and employees to wear a mask, implementing social distancing in waiting rooms and elevators, elevating cleaning and housekeeping practices, adhering to strict visitor policies and offering remote check-in.
“Everybody has been focused on protecting patients and making sure everything is clean. They have taken very good care of me and my family.”
