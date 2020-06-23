The Barbers Hill Scholarship Association (BHSA) recently awarded scholarships totaling more than $50,000 to 23 seniors graduating from Barbers Hill High School.
These students applied for over 50 scholarships awarded annually by the Association.
The BHSA has been awarding scholarships to Barbers Hill graduates since 1973. A total exceeding 1,500 scholarships have been given to date.
The majority of these scholarships are perpetuated and given in honor or in memory of individuals. The Association is able to enrich these scholarships annually through generous donations from individuals and organizations.
2020 Barbers Hill seniors who received the Scholarships are include the following : Meagan Aguilar, Donald ‘Rees’ Allison, Maximillian Ballou, Jr., Chris Barrios, Gerardo Bote, Amy Buntin, Kandice Cantu, Mason Daniels, Jessica De LaFuente, Calyn Dugat, Ethan Engrissei, Jason Garrett, Ray Guo, Bronwyn Jones.
Also receiving scholarships from the association were London King, Reagan McCawley, Jaden Montoya, Brice Otto, Charis Strickland, Grace Tindol, Sydney Underwood, Samuel ‘Jett’ Wheelington and Noah Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.