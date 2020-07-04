Barsee

The Baytown Area Retired School Employees Association announces the 2019-20 winners of $1,000 college scholarships: Vanessa Cantu, Robert E. Lee, and Gisselle Bautista, Goose Creek Memorial. Both young women will major in education with plans to become teachers. Vanessa was awarded the James G. Timmons Scholarship. Timmons was a longtime professor at Lee College. Gisselle is the daughter of Luis and Eustasia Bautista. Vanessa is the daughter of Noel and Crusita Cantu. From left are Robert Francis, BARSEA president, Bautista, Cantu, and Kay Hill, chair of the Scholarship Committee.

