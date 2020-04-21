She may not be a resident of the city, but Brooklyn Walker has done made the Baytown-area proud.
Granddaughter of Crosby’s Kathy Walker – and great granddaughter of Baytown’s Virgie Bell, Brooklyn, 9, a third-grade homeschooled kid from Magnolia, is one of another long line of young people trying to do his/her part during the current COVID-19 pandemic, by making personal protection equipment masks for medical use.
“Brooklyn has been taking sewing lessons and she loves to serve and help other people. She’s come to her great grandmother’s in Baytown – who lives in a retirement home – and likes to pass out and put things on the residents’ doors,” Kathy Walker said.
“Her aunt Andi got her involved in making these masks.”
Andi lives in Austin, but she and Brooklyn – including Brooklyn’s mother Lydia – teamed up as they hold regular Zoom sessions to create this PPE gear.
The mask makers went to https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask to learn the specifications on how best to make the masks under safety guidelines and then through the site discovered who to donate them to in the area.
“It’s her parents and their influence,” Kathy said. “They have strong beliefs and its part of the works they encourage their children to do. I am over-the-top proud. She is amazing in the way she thinks and how she wants to do things for other people instead of being on video games and playing.”
Brooklyn’s father Bill said that Brooklyn can make a mask every 10 minutes or so and the first batch of 20 will be heading out to their first place of donation.
“She is always looking for service-based initiatives and helping other people,” he said. “She just learned how to sew and hasn’t been doing it for a whole year yet … I am proud of her and thankful she’s’ putting some of that to good use.”
Brooklyn has taken a love for sewing and helping others and teamed them up to make a difference in her own way.
“A couple of weeks ago, my aunty Andi started helping me sew masks when we would be on Zoom,” Brooklyn said. “I like sewing and it was a suggestion from my aunty. I was excited to do something. I love helping and doing service projects to help my community.”
Brooklyn said she would make more masks if she needs to.
“I have some more materials for now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.