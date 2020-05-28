Despite a time where many people are living in fear of the COVID-19 virus, one young lady has celebrated life once again.
Baytown’s Fay Oviedo and her family took time to enjoy her 105th birthday Tuesday while also entertaining visitors like Mayor Brandon Capetillo who wanted to offer their well wishes.
“I wish I knew her secret, I really do,” Fay’s daughter Carolyne Oviedo Ugalde said. “It’s about strong faith and she still stresses about everybody and worries. But, she never did anything in excess. She never drank, she never smoked. It was always simple, home-cooked meals always. She wasn’t a restaurant eater.”
“She took care of my dad until he was 97.”
In December, Fay and her friend, Elvira Delgado, 100, joined Mayor Capetillo and council members in lighting the Christmas tree on Texas Avenue.
Carolyne said her mother doesn’t have many secret indulgences like a pint of Cookies N’ Cream ice cream, although Fay does have her favorite food.
“She does like those Mexican bakery-type sweetbreads,” Carolyne said. “She will have one in the morning with her coffee and that’s about it.”
Fay recently broke her ankle and now has to use a wheelchair to get around.
“Her mind is pretty sharp,” Carolyne said. “She’s very hard of hearing. What helps her is that every morning she reads The Baytown Sun and the Houston Chronicle.”
