The Star and the Shamrock by Jean Grainger, 2019, 266 pages, Paperback.
Ariella Bannon’s husband doesn’t come home to Berlin in 1939. She has to choose between her Jewish children’s safety or sending them away on the Kindertransport. She begs Elizabeth, a distant cousin in Northern Ireland, to take them to keep them safe from the Nazis. She’d heard Hitler and the Nazis discussed everywhere, in the teacher lounge, on the bus. Seemed like all anyone could talk about.
Elizabeth and the Bannon children discover that life in the country is anything but tranquil. Imagine the anguish of handing your little ones over to strangers. The all-powerful love a parent has for her children plus the goodness of strangers, made Ariella willing to make the sacrifice to save them.
Even the children are well-defined characters and bring depth and meaning to the story in spite of bombings, death and devastation. The characters rise above their circumstances to live a full life. The story shows triumph of goodness over evil.
Elizabeth, Liesl and Erich are thrown together and experience the same anxiety that was a part of everyone’s life during WWII. When Daniel is accused of being a Nazi spy, their contentment is seriously threatened.
The author draws the characters so clearly and I became more aware of the tremendous sacrifices that were made by such brave people. The various religious beliefs and customs — both Catholic, Jewish, and Protestant are presented. They are living through serious dangerous times but the warm Irish setting shines through.
The Star and the Shamrock offers a different situation in historical fiction for World War II. The fictional characters live through trials and tribulations but somehow they come together to form a loving community. It is a love story with the definition of kindness and goodness not often found in war stories.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
