Whether you are concerned about coronavirus or need care for another issue, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital physicians are here to meet the needs of the residents of Baytown and east Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties.
If you are in need of care unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, consider the following options:
• Virtual Urgent Care – See our providers 24/7 for non-emergency, urgent care needs via video visit through the MyMethodist app.
• Orthopedic Injury Clinics – Get same-day orthopedic care for fractures and broken bones, injured tendons, minor dislocations, sports injuries and more.
• Same Day Primary Care – We can connect you with a primary care doctor for same-day virtual appointments. Call 713-394-6724.
If you would like to see a Houston Methodist Baytown physician in person, call your doctor’s office to schedule an appointment or do so virtually.
The Find a Doctor (houstonmethodist.org/find-a-doctor) portal allows you to choose a doctor and call his/her office or call 713-790-3333.
Note that online scheduling for virtual appointments is available for some providers.
To learn about services being offered, visit houstonmethodist.org and click the “How to Access Care, Information and Resources During COVID-19” link.
COVID-19 concerns?
If you are concerned you may have COVID-19, Houston Methodist provides a symptom checker that can help you figure out what’s going on and what to do next. Visit buoyhealth.com/system-checker to get started. Note: this tool is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Our virtual urgent care providers are available 24/7 to help determine if testing is needed and advise you on where to go for follow up services or treatment.
Information and Resources
Get the latest announcements, visitation policies and hospital entrance information by clicking houstonmethodist.org/coronavirus/update-for-patients.
The “On Health” blog (houstonmethodist.org/blog) provides a wealth of information on managing the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For answers to general questions about COVID-19, visit houstonmethodist.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.