The Baytown Chamber of Commerce awarded six deserving Goose Creek CISD Graduates $2,000 in scholarships to Lee College.
Scholarship Chairman Robert Hoskins and educational staff liaison Rikki Wheeler awarded each of the recipients with a certificate of recognition for their achievement and a check to Lee College to begin their college careers.
“This has been a devastating year for the graduating seniors of Goose Creek CISD, as they have not been able to receive their diplomas, walk with their peers as they have the last 13 years, and have that finality that we all remember of ‘Senior Class’ and graduation,” Baytown Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Rikki Wheeler, said.
