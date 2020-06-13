The Distant Hours by Kate Morton, Atria Books, 2010, 579 pp
When a long lost letter comes to Edie’s mother she burst into tears. Her explanation is that she was so surprised to hear from an old girlfriend. Edie suspicions there is more to it and manages to visit Middlehurst Castle where her mother stayed 50 years ago as a 13-year-old during World War II.
Edie makes a trip to the decaying castle and visits with the elderly Blythe sister. Persephone takes her on a haunting tour that Edie senses the stones contained the lives of long dead occupants. She meets Juniper, a 70-year-old who appears like a teenager minus wrinkles and aging.
Morton writes with a pattern of mystery that surfaces to be unraveled in the present. All the characters are mesmerizing. The two Blythe sisters care for Juniper for 40 years after she has suffered a mental breakdown.
Kate Morton captures readers with an atmosphere that includes secrets and long dead characters with this enthralling romantic thriller. Why was her mother so upset by a letter sent 51 years earlier? What happened to Thomas Cavill, Juniperr’s long missing fiancé?
Inside the decaying castle Edie begins to unravel her mother’s past. There are even more secrets hidden in the stones of the castle. The three eccentric Blythe sisters still live together and care for Juniper who has been plunged into madness after being abandoned by her fiancé. Edie is about to learn more than she expected. What happened in the distant hours has just been waiting for someone to find it.
“I fell deeply in love with books as a child and believe that reading is freedom; that to read is to live a thousand lives in one; that fiction is a magical conversation between two people - you and me - in which our minds meet across time and space. I love books that conjure a world around me, bringing their characters and settings to life, so that the real world disappears and all that matters, from beginning to end, is turning one more page.”
— A quote from Kate Morton
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or at www.josbooks.com.
